JHS Play of the Game award goes to Kalvin Bryant

Senior-wideout Kalvin Bryant was responsible for the Play of the Game on Friday when Jacksonville lock horns with Pine Tree at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Bryant streaked down the Jacksonville sideline and had a couple of steps on the Pirate defender when quarterback Ryan McCown threw a perfect strike that Bryant caught with ease for a 30-yard touchdown.
The score came with 8:34 in the game.
Bryant had four catches for 39 yards for the night.
This is the second time this season Bryant has won the award, which is sponsored by Congratulations of Jacksonville.
NOTE: The Jacksonville Play of the Game is determined by the Indian broadcast team (Matt Montgomery, Arron Swink, Todd Travis and Ryan Travis) each week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.