JHS Play of the Game made by Mallard

The Play of the Game was made early in Jacksonville's District 9-5A-II encounter against Nacogdoches on Friday night.
With just over 10 minutes left in the second quarter, junior Isaiah Mallard picked off a pass to stop a threatening drive by the Dragons at the time.
The game was tied, 7-7, at that juncture, and Nacogdoches had progressed from their 6-yard line all the way down to the Indian 33-yard line, when Mallard hauled in the under-thrown ball from the Dragon quarterback.
The Play of the Game is selected by the Jacksonville broadcast team each week.
The individual responsible for the Play of the Game, is presented with a specially designed trophy from Congratulations! of Jacksonville.
