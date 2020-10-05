JHS Play of the Game made by Mallard

Isaiah Mallard, a junior, has been selected as having made the Congratulations! Play of the Game for the Cleburne game.
Mallard, who plays in the defensive secondary and as a receiver, earned the honor, which was decided upon the the Jacksonville broadcast team, for his efforts on special teams.
Following the YellowJackets' first touchdown of the evening, Mallard recovered the ball after a blocked point after touchdown attempt, and returned it 90 yards down the Cleburne sideline for two points, which was the Tribe's first points of the night.
Mallard will receive a trophy from Congratulations! of Jacksonville as a memento of his accomplishment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.