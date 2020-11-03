JHS Play of the Game made by Patrick Clater

Jacksonville quarterback Patrick Clater, pictured above during last Week's game against Marshall, made the Play of the Game for the Tribe, when he connected with Karmelo Clayborne for a 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

 Progress photo by Jay Neal

Jacksonville quarterback Patrick Clater has been credited with making the Play of the Game in last week's game against Marshall.

Clater, a senior, threw a 75-yard touchdown strike to Karmelo Clayborne with 6:29 left to play, which turned out to be Jacksonville's final touchdown of the night.

Clater will be presented with a trophy, courtesy of Congratulations! in Jacksonville.

The Play of the Game award is determined by the Jacksonville broadcast team (Matt Montgomery, Arron Swink, Todd Travis and Ryan Travis) each week.

