JHS Play of the Game made by Patrick Clater

Jacksonville quarterback Patrick Clater has been credited with making the Play of the Game in last week's game against Marshall.
Clater, a senior, threw a 75-yard touchdown strike to Karmelo Clayborne with 6:29 left to play, which turned out to be Jacksonville's final touchdown of the night.
Clater will be presented with a trophy, courtesy of Congratulations! in Jacksonville.
The Play of the Game award is determined by the Jacksonville broadcast team (Matt Montgomery, Arron Swink, Todd Travis and Ryan Travis) each week.
