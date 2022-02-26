JHS playoff run ends with OT loss to Highland Park

WILLS POINT — Some losses take a little bit longer to get over than others.
Friday's 55-54 (overtime) setback at the hands of Highland Park in a Class 5A, Region II area game is a good example.
Up by 15 points, 29-14, at halftime, the Indians (27-7) seemed to have control of the game to start the second half.
The No.13-ranked Scots (25-4) played like a different team coming out of the break and outscored Jacksonville 36-21 in the second half to force a bonus period to decide things.
HP won the tip off to open play in overtime and needed just five seconds for Dylan Walker to drive in and score on a layup, which forced the Indians to play from behind.
With 1:28 to go in the bonus segment Karmelo Clayborne drove the lane and scored on a layup that tied things up, 52-52.
That's where things stood until Rhodes Crow went to the free throw line with :27 left in overtime. Crow swished a pair to, again, put the Scots up by two points.
Clayborne wasn't finished, however. He plowed the paint to knot the game up, 54-54, with :13 showing on the clock.
The game then came down to free throws as a result of a blocking foul being called on Devin McCuin with 3.65 ticks left in the bonus round.
The official trailing the play called the foul as the Scots' Coleson Messer frantically tried to launch a close-range shot from near the baseline.
Messer made his first shot from the charity line, which turned out to be enough to give HP the win and propel the Scots into the regional quarterfinal round, where HP will face either Red Oak or Mount Pleasant early next week.
The Scots, who extended their winning streak to 16 games, dominated the Indians in the the third stanza when HP outscored Jacksonville, 15-6. HP forced the Tribe to turn the ball over six times in the frame, while not committing a turnover during the same time frame.
Vito High, Jacksonville's only senior, and Clayborne both scored 15 points for the Indians.
Kmari Gipson finished with 12 points, 10 of which came in the first half. He also led Jacksonville, who was making its first area round appearance in nine years, with eight rebounds.
McCuin sank a pair of treys in the first quarter to end up with six points.
The Scots' Messer led all players with 24 points, which included three second-half triples.
With four juniors and an equal number of sophomores on the Indian roster, the future, does indeed look bright for the Tribe, who will be dropping down to Class 4A next season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.