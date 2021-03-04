JHS Powerlifting: Westbrook wins regional title, sets record in bench press

WHITEHOUSE — Jacksonville's Brittnay Westbrook sewed up a regional championship in powerlifting on Wednesday in record-breaking fashion.
Competing in the 148-pound weight class at the Class 5A Region III Championships at Whitehouse High School, Westbrook, a senior, lifted a total of 745 lbs (250 squat/195 bench/280 dead lift) to win the regional title. Her efforts in bench press established a new regional record.
Also qualifying for the state meet from Jacksonville was Kristin Gonzalez.
Gonzalez came in second place in the 165 lb. weight division where she hoisted a total of 720 lbs. (295 squat/145 bench/280 dead lift).
Brooklyn Hunter finished in seventh place in the 132 lb weight class.
Hunter lifted a total of 625 lbs. of iron.
“Brooklyn (Hunter) set a personal record on all-three lifts,” Jacksonville head girls powerlifting coach Clifford Hutcheson said. “Not only is Brooklyn strong, but she is also a Cherokee Charmer and (is (ranked) No. 4 in her class. She is an outstanding young lady.”
The state championship meet is scheduled for Saturday, March 20 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.
