ROCKWALL — A golfer from Jacksonville High School was included in the Class 5A, Region II Tournament for the first time in seven years this week.
Sophomore Grady Ault earned a spot in the two-day tournament, which was played at the Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club.
Ault tied for 70th out of a field of 94 linksters after firing a 94 in each round too come in at 188 for the tourney.
“This is an outstanding accomplishment for the sophomore,” Jacksonville head golf coach Jason Shuck said. “It was an experience for Grady (Ault). He had the opportunity to play with some other younger guys around the region.”
Shuck said he was pleased with Ault's effort.
“Sometimes when you make a mistake in this game you get away with it, and other times you get penalized to the max,” Shuck said. “He really played a lot better than his number show.”
Shuck went on to say that Ault playing in the regional tournament is a big step forward for the entire golf program at Jacksonville High.
“I'm extremely proud of the way he (Ault) represented JHS, and am looking forward to how his experience positively influences our entire program, Shuck said.
NOTE: The top three teams were Highland Park-Blue (292-288 — 580, +2), Texarkana-Texas High (300-296 — 596, +20) and Highland Park-Gold (295-304 — 599, +23). The Medalists included: Jay Pabin (Lucas-Lovejoy), 73-73 — 146, + 2; Ryan Shellburg (Prosper), 73-73 — 146, +2 and Mason McClure (Lucas-Lovejoy), 74-72 — 146, +2. All of the aforementioned teams and individuals have qualified for state.
