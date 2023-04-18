JHS, Rusk softball teams have key games on last night of regular season

The regular season for District 18-4A softball teams is scheduled to close on Tuesday night, however, the district's playoff picture is far from complete.
One piece of the puzzle that has been figured out is the Bullard Lady Panthers (9-0 in 18-4A) and ranked No. 1 in the state, have sewed up the league championship.
Bullard hosts Rusk (6-3) this evening and should the Lady Eagles upset Bullard, Rusk would be the runner-up in the district.
If Rusk loses and Hudson beats Palestine, who is winless in conference play, the Lady Eagles and the Lady Hornets would end up tied for second place at 6-4. Since the two clubs split their regular season meetings, in all likelihood a playoff seeding game would be needed to determine the second/third representatives from the loop.
The Lady Eagles upset Hudson, 6-5, on Friday.
Jacksonville (4-5), hosts Madisonville (3-6) at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, which will be Senior Night for the Maidens.
A win by the Maidens and Jacksonville will have punched its ticket to post season play, with a fourth place finish. If the Lady Mustangs win, Jacksonville and Madisonville would end up being tied for fourth place, and would need a seeding game to determine who comes away with the final playoff spot.
Jacksonville will enter Tuesday's affair fresh off of a 20-6 victory over Palestine on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.