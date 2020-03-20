LONGVIEW — Brittany Westbrook, a Jacksonville High School junior, set a new regional record in the 114-pound weight class during the Class 5A, Region III Powerlifting Championships, held recently at Pine Tree High School.
Westbrook bench pressed 155 pounds, which is a new regional best.
She finished in second place at regionals, squatting 220-pounds and dead lifting 245-pounds to finish with a total of 620-pounds.
Pine Tree High School's Tionna Lewis came in first place with lifts totaling 690-pounds.
Westbrook, who has been involved in powerlifting since the seventh grade, qualified for the state meet in the process.
