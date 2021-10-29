JHS Senior Night festivities set to begin at 7 p.m.

Jacksonville High School will be hosting Senior Night beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday evening at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Senior members of the Fightin' Indian football team, Cherokee Charmers, cheerleaders, twirlers, student trainers and Jacksonville Fightin' Indian Band will be recognized in an on-field ceremony.
At 7:30 p.m., the Indians will be hosting the Wildcats from Whitehouse in Jacksonville's final home game of the 2021 season.
As for the weather forecast for Friday evening, according to accuweather.com, the high in Jacksonville should reach 67 degrees, with a low of 47 degrees.
Partly cloudy and breezy conditions, with occasional gusts of 35 miles per hour can be expected. Winds are expected to taper off around 7 p.m.
