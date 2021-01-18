JHS Soccer Maidens shutout Spring Hill, 4-0

Jacksonville up its record to 5-1-1 on Saturday morning by blanking Spring Hill, 4-0, at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Baleria Baldeeras scored two of the Jacksonville goals, with Aly Toledo and Victoria Villaneuva punching in single goals, respectively.
Toledo was credited with two assists.
Michelle Medellin and Taylor Gutierrez had an assist apiece.
"The team was able to accomplish the things that we have been focusing on at practice," Jacksonville head girl's soccer coach Colten McCown said. "We looked good moving the ball out of the back. It made a lot of dangerous chances when we played direct. Defense played sound, and we were able to get our third shutout of the year."
At 6 p.m. Tuesday Jacksonville will host Pine Tree's Lady Pirates, in a non-conference match.
The Lady Pirates (3-0-1) are ranked No. 20 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Poll.
