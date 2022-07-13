JHS soccer realignment: Indians land in a tough District 16-4A

Jacksonville High School's drop down to Class 4A will mean the Indians and Maidens will join Region II, District 16-4A for soccer beginning in the 2022-23 school term.
Jacksonville will be the only new team in the district, that loses Livingston and New Waverly.
Joining Jacksonville in the eight-school conference will be Hudson, Madisonville, Palestine, Crockett, Diboll, Palestine Westwood and Trinity.
Jacksonville head boys soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo said that there are always challenges when joining a new conference.
“Entering a new district is always tough because you have to try and figure out the opposing teams' style of play, along with what you think their tendencies are going to be, to try to get your team an advantage,” he said.
Palestine's boys are a perennial state power and are coming off a 25-3-1 season in 2021 that saw the Wildcats go three rounds deep in the playoffs.
Diboll finished 18-6 while Madisonville went 12-9-2.
“The teams in our new district play a totally different style of soccer than the teams in our old district,” Jaramillo said. “Hopefully the boys (will be) ready to learn quickly and adjust on the fly.”
On the girls side, Palestine (24-2) dominated once again, with Hudson coming in at 13-8-1.
Madisonville will be fielding a girls team for the first time next winter.
Crockett, Trinity and Diboll each won six or fewer matches last season overall.
In the bi-district round of the state playoffs, District 16-4A will be paired with District 15-4A, which includes Kilgore, Henderson and Spring Hill.
District 16-4A is one of three East Texas Class 4A districts.
