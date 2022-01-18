JHS soccer roundup: Tribe and Maidens end week with defeats

(Boys) Tyler Legacy 3, Jacksonville 2: LONGVIEW — Jacksonville suffered its first loss of the season on Friday when the Tribe fell, 3-2 to Tyler Legacy in the Longview Lobo Invitational. Chris Cardenas scored both of the Tribe goals, with Nathan Ramirez and Armando Lara chalking up assists. Davy Smith handled the goal keeping duties for Jacksonville. Recognized for their defensive efforts by the Jacksonville coaching staff was Zach Zimmerhanzel, David Maldonado, Yair Balderas, Jonathan Frias and Rolando Muñoz. The Tribe lost a 1-0 match to Longview on Saturday to close out tournament play. No other information was available. The Tribe are now 4-2.
(Girls) Tyler Legacy 5, Jacksonville 0: LONGVIEW — In what turned out to be the Maidens' only game in the Pine Tree Invitational last week, Jacksonville was blanked, 5-0, by Tyler Legacy on Thursday. The Maidens (3-1-1) will take on Sachse at 11:20 a.m. On Thursday in the Forney Tournament. Jacksonville also has a 6 p.m. date with Harker Heights on the same day.
