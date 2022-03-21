Both of the Jacksonville High School soccer teams will host bi-district matches at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday evening.
The Fightin' Maidens (13-3-3), the District 16-5A champions, will face Mount Pleasant (13-7-1), the fourth-place club from District 15-5A at 6 p.m.
At 8 p.m. the Tribe (13-6-3) will take on Hallsville's Bobcats (8-10-4).
Jacksonville is the second place representative from its conference and Hallsville the third place team out of District 15-5A.
Jacksonville and Whitehouse finished the regular season as Co-District Champions in the standings. Whitehouse won the district tie breaker - head-to-head results - thus the Wildcats will head to the playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
