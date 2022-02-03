JHS soccer teams to play DH in Whitehouse on Saturday

Soccer teams from Jacksonville and Whitehouse will meet in a doubleheader at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse on Saturday.
The varsity girls will play at 4 p.m., followed by the boys at 5:45 p.m.
The junior varsity matches have been canceled.
The Maidens were originally scheduled to visit Whitehouse on Friday, while the Tribe were slated to host the Wildcats at the same time.
All athletic activities that were scheduled for Friday were forced to be postponed due to unsafe travel conditions brought on by a winter storm.
