JHS Softball bombs Nac, 18-3, Whitaker hits grand slam

NACOGDOCHES — A new district season got under way on Monday afternoon in Nacogdoches where the Lady Dragons hosted Jacksonville, but the results was similar to last season when the Maidens walloped the Lady Dragons by a combined score of 37-0 in their two meetings.
Jacksonville needed just three innings to hand the Lady Dragons an 18-3 beat down, which was highlighted by a grand slam off the bat of Jordyn Whitaker, a University of Texas Austin signee.
The Fightin' Maidens (9-4, 1-0), who will head south to Lufkin on Tuesday for another matinee affair, tallied eight hits in the game.
Saylor Williams, who pitched a complete game, picked up the no-hitter in the circle. All of the Nacogdoches runs were unearned. Williams walked four and fanned three.
Williams was also one of the Maidens' top hitters. She went 2-2 with a triple. She drove in four runs and and scored three times.
Also going 2-2 was Asjia Canady, who pounded out a triple, and amassed four RBI. She also scored a run for Jacksonville.
Kylie McCown, Trinity Tyler and Lauryn Johnson each had a base hit for the Maidens.
Leading 6-1 after two complete, Jacksonville scored 12 times in the top of the third inning.
