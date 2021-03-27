JHS Softball: Coach Batten reaches 100-career win mark

Earlier this season Jacksonville High School head softball coach Brittney Batten reached the first milestone in her young coaching career — 100 wins.
Batten is in her fifth-full season — COVID-19 put a halt to the 2020 season prematurely — at Jacksonville, after serving as the head softball coach at Overton High School for two years, prior to taking over the Maiden softball program.
Softball blood runs through Batten's veins, as she was the starting catcher for Huntington High School's Class 3A state championship team in 2008, and she went on to an award-winning collegiate career at the University of Texas Tyler.
While at Jacksonville, Batten has turned around a softball program that was at, or near, the bottom of the district standings for several years prior to her arrival.
She is adept in helping many of her players have an opportunity to play college softball — nearly 10 Maidens have been signed by various colleges programs since Batten's arrival.
Batten also pays attention to the little things, and is very detail oriented; two things that don't overtly show up in the win-loss column or on the stat sheet; but are critical to a well-run program, nonetheless.
Batten reflected on reaching the 100-win mark in this manner: “It’s exciting, but it’s a testament to the kids that have played for me,” she said. “They worked hard, played hard, and have been dedicated to the program. These are their wins.”
Congratulations coach!
