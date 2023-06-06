JHS Softball: Gallegos, Gonzales garner superlative awards on All-18-4A team

Jasmine Gallegos and Hannah Gonzales of Jacksonville High School have been included on a short list of District 18-4A superlative award winners.
Gallegos, who just wrapped up her junior year, was named as the Co-Offensive Player of the Year, while Gonzales, a freshman, was heralded as Co-Newcomer of the Year.
Both young ladies pitched and played shortstop and had integral parts in the Fightin' Maidens making their way back to the playoffs after a one-year absence.
Three Fightin' Maidens, Claire Gill (outfielder), Lakyn Robinson (third baseman) and Jayden Smith (outfielder) were All-18-4A first team selections.
Second baseman Payton Johnson and first baseman Devonny Ray were voted onto the league's second team.
Honorable mention choices from Jacksonville included Abbigail Conaway (outfielder), Chesni Speaker (catcher) and Alyssa Justice (designated player).
Jacksonville is coached by Brittney Batten.
