JHS Softball: Gallegos guides Maidens to 9-0 win over Center

CARTHAGE - Jacksonville romped to a 9-0 win over Center to start first day play in the Carthage tournament on Friday.
Later in the day, the Maidens were tripped up by Hughes Springs. THe final score was 4-2.
Jacksonville will take a 1-2 record into play on Saturday.
Jacksonville 9, Center 0
Jasmine Gallegos did a little bit of everything in her team's victory over Center.
She pitched a complete game (4 innings) and didn't allow a run while scattering three hits. Gallegos struck out seven Lady Riders and walked two.
At the plate Gallegos stroked a home run, doubled and drove in three runs.
Hannah Gonzalez also had two hits in the game. Gonzalez had a two base knock and a base hit while driving in three runs.
Claire Gill and Devonny Ray each had a base hit and an RBI for Jacksonville.
Hughes Springs 4, Jacksonville 2
Gallegos homered for the Maidens and drove in two runs, but it wasn't enough to give her team the win as the Lady Mustangs came away with a 4-2 win.
Gonzalez and Jayden Smith had the Maidens' remaining hits in the game as each club managed just three hits.
Despite being the losing pitcher, Gonzalez pitched well. She worked 4.1 frames and allowed just two earned runs on three hits. Gonzalez fanned six and walked one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.