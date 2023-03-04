JHS Softball goes 1-1-1 on final day of Rose City Classic

TYLER - Jacksonville concluded play in the (Tyler) Rose City Classic with a win, a loss and a tie on Saturday.
The Maidens (9-7-1) played competitively in each of the games.
In its first game of the day, Jacksonville fell, 4-3, to North Lamar.
The Pantherettes scored the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning .
Freshman Hannah Gonzales was the losing pitcher. She allowed two earned runs in 4.1 innings of work while fanning nine and walking three.
Gonzalez went 2-3 at the plate, with Jasmine Gallegos churning out an RBI-double for the Maidens.
Lakyn Robinson and Chesney Speaker had base hits and Jayden Smith drove in a run.
The Maidens came from behind to out do Eustace, 6-3. With the Lady Bulldogs in front 3-0 going into the third, the Maidens scored four runs to take the lead for good in their second game of the day.
Gonzales clubbed a double and drove in a run and Robinson singled and drove in a run.
Claire Gill clubbed a base hit and Payton Johnson drove in a run for Jacksonville.
Gallegos went the distance and was the winning pitcher of record. She gave up one earned run off of four hits while striking out three Eustace batters.
Jacksonville and Mabank played to a 1-1 tie, before the time limit kicked in.
Gill smacked a double and Gallegos singled in a run for the Maidens.
Gonzalez tossed five frames and didn't allow an earned run. She struck out six and walked five.
Jacksonville will entertain Lufkin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
