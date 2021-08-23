JHS Softball: Hawell commits to play for Oklahoma Wesleyan

The latest Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden softball standout to get an opportunity to play at the next level is Juliana Harwell.
Harwell, a utility player who can also pitch, has pledged to join the Oklahoma Wesleyan University (OKWU) softball team following graduation.
OKWU, is located in Bartlesville, Okla. in far northeastern Oklahoma.
The Lady Eagles went 31-17 overall last season and put together a 17-7 record in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) games.
Other members of the KCAC, an NAIA Division I circuit, are Avila University, Bethany College, Bethel College, Friends University, Kansas Wesleyan, McPherson College, Ottawa University of Kansas, Southwestern Christian, Sterling College, Tabor College, University of St. Mary and York (Neb.) College.
Harwell is coached by Brittney Batten at Jacksonville.
