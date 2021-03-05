JHS Softball: Maidens open Spring Hill tourney by going 1-1

Jacksonville 19, Waskom 5 — Asjia Canady went 4-4 with a double and two RBI and earned a complete game (4 innings, mercy rule) win in the circle in Jacksonville's 19-5 rout over Waskom on Thursday. Jacksonville scored 13 runs in the first inning and amassed 22 hits in the abbreviated affair. Julianna Harwell and Claire Gill went 3-4 at the plate. Harwell clouted a triple and a double and drove in a run while Gill had a pair of RBI. Riley Todd went 2-4, which included a home run and a triple. She also drove in five runs. Also going 2-4 was Trinity Tyler. Tyler homered and stroked a double and had two RBI. Adding two hits apiece, respectively, were Kylie McCown, Jasmine Gallegos, Grace Abercrombie and Bethany Lavender.
Harleton 5, Jacksonville 3 — Jacksonville (3-6) outhit Harleton, 8-5, but it was the Ladycats who came away with the win. Leading the Maidens at the plate was Lavender (2-3, 2B), Abercrombie (2-3) and McCown (2-4, 2B). Gallegos pitched three innings and suffered the loss in the circle.
