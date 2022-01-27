The Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden softball team has had a full plate of challenges since opening practice on January 14 and it appears the team will have to deal with a few more snags once the season gets under way in mid February.
With various players having missed valuable practice time due to the latest wave of COVID-19 that has swept across the nation, and some girls being out due to participating in other sports or school activities, Jacksonville head softball coach Brittney Batten is longing for a stretch of days having everyone for afternoon workouts.
Undoubtly, Jacksonville will be one of the youngest and least experienced teams in District 16-5A this spring, with just four returnees on the varsity roster.
Batten is optimistic that her younger players will have so team mates to look up to this season, however.
“I'm expecting big things out of senior Juliana Harwell (Oklahoma Wesleyan signee), junior Claire Gill and sophomore Jasmine Gallegos,” Batten said. “They all did a good job last year.”
Harwell will be splitting time between pitching and playing shortstop, Gill will be heading things up in the outfield from her centerfield position and Gallegos will be primarily used in the circle and will play some at third base, according to Batten.
“Juliana (Harwell) has worked very hard in the off season on her hitting and will be a big part of our lineup,” Batten said. “Claire (Gill) is a great outfielder who has great instincts and is fearless out there and Jasmine (Gallegos) swings a big bat and and has a lot of power, so she will be crucial to our lineup.”
Two of the newcomers to watch are catcher Chesni Speaker, a sophomore, and freshman Lakyn Robinson, who is expected to play at shortstop and a third base.
“Chesni (Speaker) caught for the junior varsity last year and she has a good arm and is quick,” Batten said. “Lakyn (Robinson) has a good bat and she can hit with power.”
Batton said that she is anxious to see how the new players respond to varsity softball and is eager to watch the returnees become leaders this spring.
Batten said that are three things that must take place for her club to have success in the new campaign.
“We must do the little things right, accept our roles and execute them well,” she said.
The Maidens have one scrimmage scheduled for Fightin' Maiden Field. Carthage will pay a visit on Feb. 7, with the varsity game set to get under way at 6:30 p.m.
Tyler Legacy will travel to Jacksonville for the season opener (6:30 p.m., Feb. 15).
