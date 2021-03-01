JHS Softball Report: Maidens go 1-2 on last day of Whitehouse tourney

Jacksonville lost to Bullard (10-0) and Lovelady (8-1) and defeated Gilmer (8-4) on Saturday, the closing day of the Whithouse Lone Star Tournament.
Jacksonville now stands 2-4 on the year.
Bullard's Anistyn Foster held Jacksonville to one hit, which came off of the bat of Claire Gill.
In its win over the Lady Buckeyes, the Maidens racked up 11 hits.
Asjia Canady's double was the only extra-base-hit for Jacksonville. Canady also drove in four runs.
Kylie McCown, Claire Gill, Riley Todd and Juliana Harwell each had two singles for Jacksonville.
Todd and Harwell also drove in runners.
Jasmine Gallegos recorded the pitching win. She went four innings and gave up six hits. Gallegos walked two and didn't strike anyone out.
Her four runs allowed were all of the earned variety.
In its loss to Lovelady, Jacksonville struggled at the plate and had just one hit in the affair.
