JHS Softball: Riley Todd signs with McLennan CC

Riley Todd (orange top) is surrounded my seveal of her Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden teammates and friends on Thursday when she signed to play softball at McLennen Community College in Waco.

The Jacksonville High School softball program continues to produce collegiate talents, under the guidance of head coach Brittney Batton.

On Thursday, Riley Todd became the latest Fightin' Maiden to sign to play softball at the college level.

In a ceremony that took place near home plate at Fightin' Maiden Field, Todd signed a national letter of intent with McLennen Community College (MCC) in Waco.

“We are so proud of (Riley),” Batten said. “We can't wait to see what gig things she will accomplish.”

While listed as a utility player, it is anticipated that Todd will play in the outfield at MCC.

MCC, who is coached by Chris Berry, competes in NJCAA Division I, Region V.

Other conference members include Cisco, Grayson, Hill, North Central Texas, Ranger, Temple, Vernon and Weatherford.

