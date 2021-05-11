Jacksonville High School held its Sports Award Program inside the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday evening, where 11 Legacy Award winners were revealed.
This is the 62nd year of the Pete Lammons Scholarship. This Scholarship was created in 1959 by the Lammons family to honor Pete Lammons, Sr. -- Pete’s dad -- who passed away while Pete was in high school here.
The Pete Lammons Scholarship was presented to Patrick Clater. Presenting the award to Clater was Mel Socia, the very first winner of the Pete Lammons Scholarship.
On a side note, Pete Lammons, 77, who always treasured being in the Tomato Bowl, passed away earlier this month while preparing to compete in a professional fishing tournament on Lake Sam Rayburn.
The Lammons Scholarship will pay the recipient $5,000 upon graduation from a four-year school.
Kasey Canady was named as the 34th winner of the Dick Sheffield Scholarship. The scholarship, named after the former Indian head football coach (1959-1970), is worth $1,000.
This year's winner of the Heather Folden Scholarship is Kylie McCown. The scholarship is valued at $1,000 and is made annually in the name of the 2002-Jacksonville High honor graduate who lost her life in a automobile accident about a month after graduation.
The Rick Watson Scholarship is sponsored by Matt and Kelly Montgomery and is given in memory of Watson, who passed away in 2003 after serving 29 years as the radio voice of Jacksonville Fightin' Indian football.
Zalatiel Antonio is this year's winner of the $500 scholarship.
Peyton Robinson has been presented with the Jonathan Sanders Scholarship, given by the Sanders family and valued at $500. After graduating in June 2006, Jonathan, an outstanding soccer player and multi-sport athlete at JHS, passed away suddenly following an automobile accident in Sept. 2006. Robinson has committed to play soccer at Washington & Lee University.
