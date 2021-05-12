During the Jacksonville Sports Award ceremony, which was held on Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl, the Alex Sandoval Scholarship was awarded for the first time.
Ilian Mena, a member of the Jacksonville High School soccer team, was named as the recipient.
Alex Sandoval, a former Tribe Soccer standout and 2016 graduate of JHS, tragically passed away earlier this year while doing what he loved to do — working as a lineman for Cherokee County Electric CO-OP. Jessie Mendoza and others from the Cherokee County Electric CO-OP have funded the Alex Sandoval Scholarship, which is in the amount of $500.
The most prestigious scholarship presented in girl's athletics, the Wanda Patton Scholarship, is presented annually to a top senior.
This year there were two winners of this accolade: Kylie McCown and Lesly Munoz. Each will receive a $250 scholarship, funded by the Jacksonville Athletic Booster Club.
Wanda Patton's daughter, Jana Chancey, and granddaughter Tristan Chancey, were on hand to present the award.
The Maiden Award went to Grace Abercrombie this year. The award, the second-highest presented to females, is awarded to the individual that best exhibits leadership, sportsmanship and a positive attitude while being dedicated to the girl's athletic program.
Abercrombie has signed a basketball scholarship with the College of Charleston in South Carolina.
Peter Torres is the winner of the Darryl Bonner Scholarship for 2021.
The scholarship, worth $500, is funded by the Jacksonville Athletic Booster Club in memory of Darry Bonner, who died in 2015 after battling cancer.
Mr. Bonner, a JHS graduate, was a well-know and respected businessman, who was an active force in youth sports for many years.
