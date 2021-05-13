Jacksonville High School held its Sports Award Program inside the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday evening, where 11 Legacy Award winners were revealed.
On hand to present the Payton Diers Scholarship to Kasey Canady was Scott, Rhonda and Ryan Diers.
Canady was accompanied by his parents Kandi and Kenny Canady.
Kasey Canady has signed to play football with Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Okla. following graduation.
The Robert Thompson (Driver Bob) Scholarship, valued at $500, was awarded to Jacarri Hamlett, who will be attending Southern Nazarene University in Oklahoma on a baseball scholarship. Rodney Thompson, son of the late Robert Thompson, was on hand to make the presentation.
Robert Thompson drove busses for various JHS athletic teams for over 23 years.
