JHS standouts High, Clayborne named to TABC All-Region team

Two members of the Jacksonville High School Indian basketball team have been honored by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches this week.
Senior Vito High, who has signed with Bossier Parish (La.) Community College, has been voted onto the Class 5A All-Region II team.
Other East Texans that were named to the squad were Payton Chism of Mount Pleasant, Justin Haire of Sulphur Springs and Lufkin's Elijah Johnson.
All-Region II accolades went to 20 young men who are members of Class 5A teams.
Sophomore-point guard Karmelo Clayborne was selected as a regional alternate/honorable mention all-region pick.
The Indians are coached by Mark Alexander.
