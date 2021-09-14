JHS sub-varsity sports roundup

Freshmen Volleyball
Jacksonville came in second place in the JV2 Division at the Athens Tournament on Saturday. The Maidens won their first three matches, defeating Ferris 2-0 (25-54, 25-10), Athens 2-1 (14-20, 25-10, 15-9) and Brownsboro 2-1 (20-25, 26-23, 15-13) before losing 2-0 (9-25, 19-25) to Whitehouse in the championship match.
Junior Varsity Volleyball
Jacksonville went 0-3 for the tournament, losing to Crandell (2-1), Malakoff (2-0) and Athens (2-1)
The Maiden junior varsity team has had to withstand numerous call ups to varsity due to illness and injury this season.
On Friday evening at the John Alexander Gym, the Maidens dropped the Longview Chargers 2-0.
Junior Varsity Tennis
The Tribe junior varsity tennis squad nipped Lufkin, 11-9, on Thursday in Lufkin. Boy's Singles winners from JHS were Danny Ramirez (9-8 (1)) and Vedrel Ybarra (8-5). JHS went 5-5 in Girl's Singles where Mayte Otero (8-4), Gracie Webb (8-5), Diana Cornejo (8-1), Rachel Dye (8-0) and Matty Byrd (8-1) notched wins. In Boy's Doubles, Felipe Ortega and Danny Ramirez came home with a 9-8 (5) win, while Jose Meza and Adrian Hernandez won 8-6. JHS won two of the three Girl's Doubles matches. Mayte Otero and Gracie Webb prevailed 8-2 and Rachel Dye and Matty Byrd earned an 8-1 decision over their opponent.
