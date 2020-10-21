JHS Tennis cruises past Huntsville, to face Longview in bi-district

HUNTSVILLE — After spanking Huntsville 10-1 on Tuesday in Huntsville, Jacksonville Tribe Tennis was able to end its regular season with a 5-6, 3-2 worksheet.
The Tribe will take on Longview at 4:00 p.m. Monday at The Cascades in Tyler in a Class 5A bi-district playoff match.
In the Huntsville match, Alex Hassell (6-0, 6-1), Tavis Dosser (6-1, 6-0), and Caleb Blakeney (winner by default) earned points for the Tribe.
Other Boy's Singles winners included Sergio Rivera (6-0, 6-0), Ethan Kohler (8-2) and Alex Hesterly (8-0).
In Boy's Doubles, Jacksonville duos Hassell and Dosser won (6-1, 6-1) while Rivera and Will Royon won 6-0, 6-1. Kohler and Hesterly netted a point by default.
Although none of the wins were needed in the team points total, Jacksonville's girls won five of six Girl's Singles matches.
Winners included Isabelle Maiquez (8-6), Sarah McCullough (4-6, 6-1, (10-8), Molly Bentoski (6-0, 6-0), Laurine Ugbehor (8-1) and Alana Trawick (8-0).
McCullough and Bentoski partnered up to win their Girl's Doubles match 6-2, 6-0, while the Tribe team of Kohler and Hesterly won by default.
Jacksonville added two points in Mixed Doubles where Laura Little and Blakeney hammered out a 6-0, 6-0 win and Karen Mancera and Alexis Mendoza outlasted their opponents, 7-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.