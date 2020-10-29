JHS Tennis falls to Longview in bi-district

LONGVIEW — Longview proved to be the better team on Tuesday when the Lobos defeated Jacksonville 10-1 in a Class 5A Region II bi-district match that took place in Longview.
The Tribe picked up their point in No. 1 Boy's Doubles where Alex Hassell and Tavis Dosser joined forces to defeat Erik Van Zyl and Luke Archer 6-3, 6-4In By's Singles, Jacksonville's Dosser and Will Royon both suffered defeats.
In Girl's Singles, the Tribe's Haley George and Isabella Maiquiz came up short on the scoreboard.
In Boy's Doubles the duos of Riveriaq/Royon and Kohler and Hesterly were downed by foes from Longview.
Jacksonville's George and Maiquez lost the Mixed Doubles match in straight sets.
In Girl's Doubles, the teams of George and Maiquez, McCullar and Ugbabor as well as Trawick and Mancera all went down to defeat.
