JHS Tennis gets back to work; first match Friday

The Jacksonville High School tennis squad hit the courts around 9 a.m. on Monday.
Tribe Tennis coaches David Hanna and Chuck Roper welcomed 25 student-athletes to the courts for the first workout of the fall.
The season opener is right around the corner for the Tribe. Jacksonville is scheduled to visit Whitehouse on Friday morning before returning home for a 1:30 p.m. match in Jacksonville against Corsicana.
Until that time look for things to continue to buzz around the courts as the young men and women get set for their fall campaign.
