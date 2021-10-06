JHS Tennis preps for playoffs by whipping Huntsville, 10-0, on Senior Night

Jacksonville Tribe Tennis seniors pose for a group photo. along with their parents/guardians on Tuesday evening, shortly after wrapping up the regular season with a 10 (18) - 0 win over Huntsville.

Jacksonville Tribe Tennis put a bow on its regular season on Tuesday at the Frances White Tennis Complex by routing Huntsville 10 (18) -0.

Head coach David Hanna's crew finished 3-2 in conference play and will represent District 16-5A as the loop runner-up when the bi-district round of the state playoffs begin early next week.

Jacksonville will square off against the Longview Lobos in the opening round.

That match will be played at the Cascades Country Club in Tyler beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

 

 

 

TRIBE

 

OPPONENT

RESULT

WON/LOST

 

BOYS DOUBLES

Court

BOYS DOUBLES

  

1.

Kohler/Will Royon

 

Phillips/Elms

6-0, 6-4

W

2.

Wes Royon/Hesterley

 

Dunbar/Downey

6-1, 6-4

W

3.

Hassell/Panuco

 

Cortez/Mallory

6-3, 6-4

W

      
 

GIRLS DOUBLES

Court

GIRLS DOUBLES

  

1.

George/Maiquez

 

Choate/White

6-0, 6-1

W

2.

McCullough/Ugbebor

 

Ramos/Vaughan

6-0, 6-0

W

3.

Bentoski/Mireles

 

Wessels/Boyd

6-0, 6-0

W

      

 

MIXED DOUBLES

Court

MIXED DOUBLES

  

1.

Trawick/Silva

 

W. Pitts/Phillips

6-2, 6-2

W

2.

Fontenot/Jordan

 

Frazier/Wise

6-0, 6-1

W

 

BOYS SINGLES

Court

BOYS SINGLES

  

1.

Will Royon

 

Damion Phillips

6-1, 6-2

W

2.

Alex Hesterley

 

Koen Dunbar

6-4, 6-2

W

3.

Ethan Kohler

 

Eli Elms

6-3, 7-6 (6)

W

L

Wes Royon

 

Will Pitts

8-0

W

5

Emanuel Silva

 

Hunter Downey

8-5

W

6

Westyn Hassell

 

Fredy Cortez

5-6

DNF

7

Connor Panuco

 

Kyle Mallory

DNP

 

8

Cornel Jordan

    

 

GIRLS SINGLES

Court

GIRLS SINGLES

  

1.

Sarah McCullough

 

Evan Phillips

6-1, 6-0

W

2.

Haley George

 

Emily Choate

6-0, 6-1

W

3.

Isabelle Maiquez

 

Emma White

6-0, 6-2

W

4

Alena Trawick

 

Lourena Ramos

6-4, 6-2

W

5

Claudia Mireles

 

Halee Vaughan

6-1, 6-1

W

6

Laurine Ugbebor

 

Melanie Wessels

8-0

W

7

Molly Bentoski

 

Cheyenne Folkers

8-0

W

8

Camden Fontenot

    

