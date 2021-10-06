Jacksonville Tribe Tennis put a bow on its regular season on Tuesday at the Frances White Tennis Complex by routing Huntsville 10 (18) -0.
Head coach David Hanna's crew finished 3-2 in conference play and will represent District 16-5A as the loop runner-up when the bi-district round of the state playoffs begin early next week.
Jacksonville will square off against the Longview Lobos in the opening round.
That match will be played at the Cascades Country Club in Tyler beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
TRIBE
OPPONENT
RESULT
WON/LOST
BOYS DOUBLES
Court
BOYS DOUBLES
1.
Kohler/Will Royon
Phillips/Elms
6-0, 6-4
W
2.
Wes Royon/Hesterley
Dunbar/Downey
6-1, 6-4
W
3.
Hassell/Panuco
Cortez/Mallory
6-3, 6-4
W
GIRLS DOUBLES
Court
GIRLS DOUBLES
1.
George/Maiquez
Choate/White
6-0, 6-1
W
2.
McCullough/Ugbebor
Ramos/Vaughan
6-0, 6-0
W
3.
Bentoski/Mireles
Wessels/Boyd
6-0, 6-0
W
MIXED DOUBLES
Court
MIXED DOUBLES
1.
Trawick/Silva
W. Pitts/Phillips
6-2, 6-2
W
2.
Fontenot/Jordan
Frazier/Wise
6-0, 6-1
W
BOYS SINGLES
Court
BOYS SINGLES
1.
Will Royon
Damion Phillips
6-1, 6-2
W
2.
Alex Hesterley
Koen Dunbar
6-4, 6-2
W
3.
Ethan Kohler
Eli Elms
6-3, 7-6 (6)
W
L
Wes Royon
Will Pitts
8-0
W
5
Emanuel Silva
Hunter Downey
8-5
W
6
Westyn Hassell
Fredy Cortez
5-6
DNF
7
Connor Panuco
Kyle Mallory
DNP
8
Cornel Jordan
GIRLS SINGLES
Court
GIRLS SINGLES
1.
Sarah McCullough
Evan Phillips
6-1, 6-0
W
2.
Haley George
Emily Choate
6-0, 6-1
W
3.
Isabelle Maiquez
Emma White
6-0, 6-2
W
4
Alena Trawick
Lourena Ramos
6-4, 6-2
W
5
Claudia Mireles
Halee Vaughan
6-1, 6-1
W
6
Laurine Ugbebor
Melanie Wessels
8-0
W
7
Molly Bentoski
Cheyenne Folkers
8-0
W
8
Camden Fontenot
