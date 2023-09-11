JHS tennis team mows down Henderson

Jacksonville had no difficulty in keeping its conference record perfect on September 5 when the Tribe overwhelmed Henderson 10-0 (17-1) in Jacksonville.
The Tribe (2-0) will continue district play by entertaining Bullard at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Jacksonville’s boys swept the Lions in both singles and doubles action.
In singles play, Emanuel Silva won by an 8-2 score, while Westyn Hassell (8-4), Dylan Dosser (8-3), Danny Ramirez (8-3), Felipe Ortega (8-0) and Jose Meza (8-0) also strolled to victory.
In doubles play, the Tribe’s Hassell/Dosser (6-3, 6-3), Silva/Ramirez (6-0, 6-1) and Meza/Ortega (6-1, 6-3) all churned out straight-set victories.
Jacksonville winners in girls singles play included Dianna Cornejo (8-4), Gracie Webb (8-5), Aubree Stickle (8-0), Lillian Zavala (8-1) and Bethany Urquiza (8-1).
Mayte Otero fell 5-8 in singles action.
Girls doubles pairings representing Jacksonville swept Henderson.
Cornejo/Webb (6-2, 6-2), Kincade/Zavala (6-0, 3-6, (10-5) and Urquiza/Stickle (6-0, 6-0) managed to add points to their team’s total.
Otero and Diesel Theil claimed the win in mixed doubles by beating a Henderson duo 6-7, 7-5, (10-3).
