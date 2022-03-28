JHS to host 16-5A Tennis Championships; George/McCullough get No. 1 seed

Jacksonville High School will play host to the District 16-5A Tennis Championships on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Frances White Tennis Complex on the high school campus.
In Girls Doubles, the Tribe's Haley George and Sarah McCullough have earned the No. 1 seed.
Seeded third in their respective divisions are Tribe Tennis team members Claudia Mireles (Girls Singles), Will Ronyon/Ethan Kohler (Boys Doubles and Molly Bentoski/Laurine Ugbebor (Girls Doubles).
In Mixed Doubles, Jacksonville's Isabella Maiquez/Wes Ronyon are seeded fourth.
Jacksonville players who have drawn into the tournament, but are not seeded include Alena Trawick (Girls Singles), Connor Panuco and Cornell Jordan (Boys Singles), Weston Hassell/Emannuel Silva (Boys Doubles) and Cameron Fontenot/Alexis Mendoza (Mixed Doubles).
