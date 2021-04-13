JHS top track and field athletes to compete in Area meet on Wed.

HALLSVILLE — The best of the best from Districts 15-5A and 16-5A will square off at the Area 15/16 Track and Field Championships at Hallsville Bobcat Stadium on Wednesday.
Up for grabs are berths in the regional meet, which is slated to happen later this month at UT Arlington Maverick Stadium.
Jacksonville's Emily Martinez, a freshman who qualified for state in cross country in the fall, should be considered the favorite to win the 3,200 Meter Runs, based on qualifying times.
The Maidens' 4X100 Meter and 4X200 Meter Relay teams have also qualified for the Area meet.
Both units are comprised of Laci Floyd, Katelyn Hogg, Tacarra Foreman and Jazyme White.
White will also race in the 100 Meter Dash and participate in Long Jump and Triple Jump. while double-duty will be call Hogg to the 200 Meter Dash.
Grace Abercrombie is among the top-three qualifiers in High Jump.
In Discus, Jacksonville will be represented by Kristen Gonzalez.
Jacksonville has qualified two girls in the 1,600 Meter Run, where Alexia Davis and Taylor Gutierrez have earned places.
Gutierrez will also compete in the 800 Meter Run.
Turning to the boys, Marco Hernandez has punched tickets into a trio of events — the 3,200 Meter Run, the 1,600 Meter Run and the 800 Meter Run.
Perhaps Hernandez' best shot to medal will come in the 800 Meters where his qualifying time has tied him with Gill Landaverde of Mount Pleasant as the fastest of the group.
Meanwhile, Kendrick Grant will be entered in the 110 Meter Hurdles and Kalaeb Clayton will run in the 200 Meter Dash.
Aidan Gay (discus) is the Tribe's lone representative in field events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.