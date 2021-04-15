JHS track and field: White to compete in 3 events at regional meet

Jazmyne White of Jacksonville High School continued her season of excellence by qualifying for a trio of events in the upcoming regional meet.
Taking part in the Class 5A Area 15/16 Track and Field Championships this week in Hallsville, White won the gold medal in Triple Jump where she recorded a winning leap of 35'-10.1”.
White had two third-place efforts. She took silver in Long Jump (17'-0”) and in the 100 Meter Dash (12.682).
In the 3,200 Meter Run, Emily Martinez ran a 12:28.235 to come in third place.
Also finishing third was Taylor Gutierrez. Gutierrez was timed in 5:38.737 in the 1,600 Meter Run.
Marco Hernandez finished in second place in the 800 Meter Run and will soon be off to regionals as well. Hernandez was timed in 2:01.207.
Jacksonville's other regional qualifier for the boys was Aiden Gay, who landed a throw of 42'-8.50” in Shot Put to come in third.
The Class 5A, Region II Championships will be contested on April 23-24 at UT-Arlington Maverick Stadium.
