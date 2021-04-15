JHS track and field: White to compete in 3 events at regional meet

Jacksonville's Jazmyne White, pictured shortly after winning first place in Triple Jump at the Area track and field meet this week in Hallsville, also qualified for regionals in Long Jump and in the 100 Meter Dash.

Jazmyne White of Jacksonville High School continued her season of excellence by qualifying for a trio of events in the upcoming regional meet.

Taking part in the Class 5A Area 15/16 Track and Field Championships this week in Hallsville, White won the gold medal in Triple Jump where she recorded a winning leap of 35'-10.1”.

White had two third-place efforts. She took silver in Long Jump (17'-0”) and in the 100 Meter Dash (12.682).

In the 3,200 Meter Run, Emily Martinez ran a 12:28.235 to come in third place.

Also finishing third was Taylor Gutierrez. Gutierrez was timed in 5:38.737 in the 1,600 Meter Run.

Marco Hernandez finished in second place in the 800 Meter Run and will soon be off to regionals as well. Hernandez was timed in 2:01.207.

Jacksonville's other regional qualifier for the boys was Aiden Gay, who landed a throw of 42'-8.50” in Shot Put to come in third.

The Class 5A, Region II Championships will be contested on April 23-24 at UT-Arlington Maverick Stadium.

 

