JHS Track & Field Camp sign-up forms due Friday

Registration forms for the Jacksonville High School Track & Field Camp are due by Friday (May 27).
The three-day camp will begin on Monday, June 13 and will take place from 9-11 a.m. at Howard Cook Field on the JHS campus.
The sign-up fee is $35 per camper, which also includes the official camp t-shirt.
Students (K-9th grade currently) are eligible to attend.
Camp instructors will JHS varsity track and field coaches Sharae Schmitt and Chris Hall.
Campers should wear shorts and a t-shirt and athletic shoes (not basketball shoes as they are heavy) and bring a towel, water or a sports drink.
Registration forms are available at the JHS school campuses.
Completed forms, along with the registration fee (checks made payable to Sharae Schmitt), should be mailed to Jacksonville Athletics, 1210 Corinth Road, Jacksonville, TX 75766.
