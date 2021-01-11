JHS Tribe sports briefs

Basketball: Central Heights 51, Jacksonville 44 — Jacksonville was unable to nab a victory in its final non-conference affair on Friday night when the Blue Devils of Central Heights came away with a 51-44 decision over the Indians.
Central Heights led 30-20 at the break.
Jacksonville played better in the second half and outscored the host team 24-21, but it wasn't enough to earn a win.
The Indians will take an 8-5 record into Tuesday evening's District 16-5A opener, which will feature the Tyler High Lions invading the John Alexander Gymnasium.
Tip off will take place around 7:30 p.m.
Soccer: Jacksonville 1, Lindale 1 (tie) — On Saturday Jacksonville and Lindale battled to a 1-1 draw on the final day of the Jacksonville Showcase at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The Tribe (2-0-1) will play in the (Longview) Lobo Invitational beginning on Thursday.
