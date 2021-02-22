JHS, Troup boys get set for bi-district play

After several delays caused by last week's historic winter storm, boys basketball teams from Jacksonville and Troup will finally have a chance to get back on the hardwood early this week.
The Indians are scheduled to take on Sulphur Springs in a Class 5A, Region II, bi-district fray at 7:30 p.m. Monday evening at the Hallsville High School Gymnasium (616 Cal Richey Road).
Jacksonville, who will be making its first post season appearance in three years, is the the third place team out of District 16-5A and the Wildcats are the District 15-5A runner-ups.
The winner will advance to the Area round and will face either Midlothian or Forney later this week.
Troup is slated to take on White Oak's Roughnecks at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Winona High School in a Class 3A, Region II test.
Troup came in fourth place in its district while White Oak won its district.
Awaiting the winner of the Troup-White Oak game will be either Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill or DeKalb.
