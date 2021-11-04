JHS, Troup, NS to send distance runners to state meet on Sat.

ROUND ROCK — Cross country standouts representing Jacksonville, Troup and New Summerfield will be competing in the UIL Cross Country Championships, which are scheduled to take place on Friday and Saturday.
Once again, the races will be contested at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.
Taylor Gutierrez and Emily Martinez, from Jacksonville High School, have qualified as individuals and will be running in the Class 5A Girls race at 11:30 a.m. on Friday.
Also punching her ticket as an individual, is Marigold Hunter (Troup High School). Hunter will be included in the field for the Class 3A Girls run, which is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Friday.
New Summerfield, based on a third-place finish at the recent regional meet, has qualified its boy's team for state.
Representing New Summerfield will be Ary Hernandez, Axel Hernandez, Ramiro Mendoza, Jose Sanchez, Jack Torres, Mario Uribe and Bryan Zavala.
The Class 2A Boys run is set to begin at 9 a.m. On Sat.
