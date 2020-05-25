JHS Virtual Athletic Awards Banquet: Carpenter, Williams claim top honors

Jacksonville High School student-athletes were saluted via the JHS Virtual Athletic Awards Banquet, which premiered on Thursday evening.
Safety regulations regarding coronavirus prevented the traditional banquet from taking place this year.
This year's Pete Lammons Award went to Chris Carpenter.
Carpenter, who excels in football and track and field, has signed with Colorado of the Pac 12 Conference.
The award is sponsored by Lammons Brothers and is in memory of Pete Lammons Sr.
Upon Carpenter's graduation from a four-year school, he will be presented with $5,000.
The Wanda Patton Award, the most prestigious award presented to a female athlete at JHS, was garnered by Saylor Williams, a softball standout, who has signed with Texas A&M-Commerce.
The award is sponsored by the Jacksonville Athletic Booster Club (JABC).
Steven Gallegos is the winner of this year's Dick Sheffield Memorial Scholarship, which is funded by the Sheffield Board.
The Maiden of the Year laud, was given to multi-sport athlete Leslie Munoz.
JABC Scholarship winners, both from the Tribe tennis team, are Lizbeth Saldana and Saul Martinez.
Several memorial scholarships were awarded to deserving seniors.
The winner of the Rick Watson Memorial Scholarship is Jeremy Singleton (football). This scholarship is sponsored by Matt and Kelly Montgomery, and is in memory of the long-time Jacksonville Indian radio broadcaster.
Kelsy Traylor, a LeTourneau University signee (women's soccer), won the Heather Folden Memorial Scholarship. This award is sponsored by the Folden family.
The Bus Driver Bob Thompson Memorial Scholarship was bestowed upon Jaylon Freeney, a football and soccer standout.
This scholarship is funded by the Jacksonville Education Foundation.
This year's Jonathan Sanders Memorial Scholarship went to Rafael Calvillo, a member of the JHS boy's soccer team. The scholarship is made possible by the Sanders family.
