JHS vs. Rusk baseball, softball games postponed until Friday

District 18-4A baseball and softball games between Jacksonville and Rusk have been delayed until Friday due to heavy rain in Rusk on Thursday.
The Indians will visit Rusk at 2 p.m. while the Jacksonville-Rusk softball game is scheduled to get under way at 10:30 a.m.
Both the Rusk baseball and softball fields feature an artificial playing surface.
This will be the first of two meeting for the Indians and the Eagles this season.
The Maidens scored a one-run win over the Lady Eagles when the clubs faced off in Jacksonville earlier this year.
