JHS vs. Whitehouse: Indians playing for pride in rivalry affair

The 2020 football season is almost over for the Jacksonville Indians.
At 2 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium, Jacksonville will be wearing the road “whites” for the final time in 2020 when they visit Whitehouse.
At 1-7, 1-4 in District 9-5A-II, the Tribe are out of the playoff picture, but Jacksonville still has a lot to play for.
Anytime Jacksonville and Whitehouse face off it is a big deal, regardless of what the respective records indicate, due to the rivalry between the two schools.
If the Tribe could manage to upset Whitehouse (7-1, 4-1), and then defeat Mount Pleasant at the Tomato Bowl next week, the Indians would finish the year with one victory more than they had last year, which for this young team would be a step in the right direction.
Both teams lost last week. The Tribe were thumped by Texas High, 52-23, while the Wildcats lost a 27-14 decision to Pine Tree.
Going into play this week, Whitehouse is tied with Pine Tree for second place, behind undefeated Texas High.
While an argument can be made that the Jacksonville game could be a trap game for the Wildcats, given the fact Whitehouse must travel to Texas High next week, it is more probable that the Wildcats will be torqued up and ready to redeem themselves this week.
The Wildcats have won the last three meetings against the Indians, including taking a 25-13 decision last year.
Whitehouse doesn't score a lot of points, but they don't giver up very many either. Their average score this season has been 24-14, while the Indians' average score is 21-35.
Look for the Wildcats to throw a balanced attack at the Injuns — Whitehouse averages 169 yards rushing per game and 147 yards passing per game.
The weather forecast shows morning showers giving way to partly-cloudy skies in the afternoon, with the high to reach about 67 degrees.
If the wet stuff is late arriving, or lingers around until game time, Whitehouse should see a pronounced advantage, as the Indians have been much more successful on offense when throwing the ball, as opposed to running it.
