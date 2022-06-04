JHS well represented at FCA all-star baseball game

WHITEHOUSE - Jacksonville High School was well represented at the Northeast Texas Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes' Heart of a Champion All-Star baseball game on Friday evening at the Whitehouse Athletic Complex.
Two Indian seniors, Jerrod Dickerson and Diego Muniz, were members of the Blue team, while Jacksonville baseball coaches Branson Washburn served as the Blue team's skipper and Jacksonville assistant baseball coach Matt Wilkins was one of the club's assistants.
Although the Red team defeated the Blue, 15-4, there were no losers, as some of the top seniors in East Texas had the opportunity to play the game they love before a large crowd one more time, before going their separate ways and starting the next chapter in their respective lives.
"We have had a good experience this week," Washburn said. "It's been a lot of fun getting to know these guys ... all except the ones from Kilgore,: Washburn said jokingly, as a Kilgore Bulldog was nearby.
The players and coaches from both teams seemed to have a good time and there was plenty of good-natured ribbing going on across the diamond.
Dickey reached base on a fielder's choice in the fifth inning and gave his team solid defensive play in right field. On one play, Dickerson sprinted into the corner in right and dived in an attempt to catch a ball in foul territory. One has to appreciate that type of effort in an all-star game.
Muniz played several innings at second base and came up with at least one slick-fielding play.
Proceeds from the game, as well as from the Heart of a Champion football, softball and soccer all-star games, help fund Fellowship of Christian Athletes activities in 14 counties in East Texas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.