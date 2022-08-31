JHS-Whitehouse Preview: Holman says Tribe need to get off to a good start

The adrenaline should be flowing for the Jacksonville High School football team on Friday night.
Not only do the Tribe play its first game of the season at the Historic Tomato Bowl in downtown Jacksonville, but the Whitehouse Wildcats will be in town to oppose head coach Jason Holman's Indians. The Indians always seem to get amped up whenever they go up against the 'Cats; although Jacksonville's last victory over the Wildcats came in the 2016 campaign.
Whitehouse will come in to the game having knocked off North Forney 47-30 last week at Wildcat Stadium. On the flip side, Jacksonville fell, 21-6, to Sulphur Springs on the road.
The Tribe spotted the Wildcats a 12-0 lead last week, and according to Holman, that is something that the Indians can't afford to let happen again.
"We need positive things to happen early," Holman said.
Some coaches say a team improves the most between the first and second games. Holman has a little bit different take on that idea.
"Anytime you have a new coaching staff, I believe every time that we get to see the kids play in a game we are able to constantly make player evaluations," he said. "From there we are able to work on some things and make adjustments. But, yes, I am anticipating some good improvement this week."
Defensively, the Tribe played well a week ago.
"Were we perfect, no," Holman said. "Our defense played a lot of snaps and they never gave up and they showed toughness. It is easy for a defense to give up when the offense is not scoring points."
Holman went on to say that his club will need more consistency this week due to the fact that in the Sulphur Springs game it seemed as though every time something positive happened for Jacksonville, a negative would always follow.
The Tribe's new head coach stated that he was not pleased with the conditioning of some of the team's key players last week.
"In the second half we couldn't always utilize the kids like we would have liked to because of some cramping issues," Holman said. "I think our training staff did a great job in getting those guys back for the fourth quarter. I don't think that will be a big problem for us this week."
Holman said that the Indians will continue to focus a lot on its running game against the Wildcats.
"We have to get better running the football in order to take some pressure off of (quarterback) Ryan (McCown),: Holman said. "Once again we will use three or four guys back there in the backfield."
In its victory over North Forney, Whitehouse quarterback Josh Green was the epitome of a duel threat quarterback. He passed for 221 yards (14-21-0) and two touchdowns and carried 22 times for 85 yards and another touchdown.
"Whitehouse likes to run the play action pass," Holman said. "Our strength last week was our defense in general, especially our defensive front, so hopefully we can do some things to slow them down."
Whitehouse running back Mikevic Hall carried 25 times for 95 yards and ran for two scores.
The 'Cats, who are coached by Kyle Westerburg, exploded for 23 points in the second quarter against North Forney to take control of things.
