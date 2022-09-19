JHS XC: Martinez, Juarez finish in top 10 at Pine Tree

LONGVIEW — Cross country teams from Jacksonville High School faced big fields and tough competition at the Pine Tree Mike Darby Invitational on Friday.
Jacksonville came in eighth place in the team standings of the varsity girls division, finishing with 226 points.
The top three schools were Kaufman (46), Gilmer (147) and Eustace (155).
A total of 192 girls competed in the race, which was run at Lear Park in Longview.
Jacksonville's boys stepped up in class and ran in the Class 6A-5A division, where they ended up in sixth place in the team standings, finishing with 146 points.
Eustace (78) claimed first in the team standings, followed by Mount Pleasant (94) and Pine Tree (96).
The first Maiden to complete the course was Emily Martinez, who came in sixth place, with an official time of 13:03.
Jewel McCullough finished in 21st place, completing the course in 13:43.
The remaining Maidens that counted towards the team total were: 49. Sophia Hernandez (14:17), 78. Diana Garcia (15:00) and 96. Elizabeth Nava (15:21).
Aly Toledo ran 98th and Arely Romero came in at 104 for Jacksonville.
A ninth-place finish by sophomore Sebastion Juarez was the fastest time among the Jacksonville boys. Juarez was clocked in 16:59 (5,000 meters).
Other Tribesmen that counted towards the team points total were: 12. Jacinto Flores (17:22), 26. JD Salazar (17:53), 44. Cole Killinsworth (18:21) and 62. John Lambert (19:09).
Chris Gallegos (67th), Jose Escareno (95th) and Oliver Cumbie (101st) also participated for the Tribe.-+
The field consisted of 115 individuals.
In the junior varsity girls division, Jacksonville's Darianna Guerrero came in first place in the individual standings after breaking the tape in 14:35.
Mya Morales took sixth place and was timed in 14:57.
