JHS's Aiden Gay finishes as state runner up in shot put

AUSTIN — Turns out Aiden Gay knows himself and his capabilities pretty well.
During the final stages of his preparations for the UIL, Class 5A, Track and Field Championships, the senior stated, “I really believe I can finish up on that podium down in Austin.”
On Friday, Gay did indeed take his place on the podium at University of Texas' Mike Myers Stadium.
Gay ended his high school sports endeavors by finishing as Class 5A's state runner up in shot put.
On his sixth and final attempt, Gay recorded a throw of 55'-6.75”.
Only one man, Alex Williams of Manvel High School, had a toss that covered more ground — the winning throw measured 56'-3.50”.
Gay's throw was 1.75 inches in front of the third place finisher, Evan Thompson of Mission-Sharyland.
Following graduation, Gay plans on enrolling in the Tyler Junior College Fire Academy and plans on becoming a fire fighter in the near future.
