JHS's Aiden Gay qualifies for state in shot put

ARLINGTON - Aiden Gay, representing Jacksonville High School, finished in second place in shot put on Saturday at the UIL, Class 5A Regional Track and Field Championships at University of Texas Arlington's Maverick Stadium.
The senior, who has signed a football scholarship with East Texas Baptist University, had a throw of 52'-11.75" on his final attempt.
Finishing in first place was Dealyn Evans of Longview Pine Tree. Evans' winning toss covered 53'-8.75".
Gay advances to the state meet, which will be held at University of Texas Austin next month.
White comes in 9th in girl's triple jump
Jazmyne White, a Jacksonville High School junior, came in ninth place in girl's triple jump at regionals on Saturday.
White's top jump covered 36'-4.75".
Frisco Lone Star's Hannah Forde won the event, with a leap of 41'-0.25"
